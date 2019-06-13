Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the Federal Government is being economical with the truth by claiming that Buhari is the first Nigerian leader to honour Abiola.Jonathan in a statement by his media aide, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday said this claim was ridiculous as he renamed the University of Lagos after Abiola during his tenure.He said, “This is a ridiculous assertion as the facts will prove…Between the National Stadium and the University of Lagos, which is more prestigious and which would require more courage to rename?The former president also accused Buhari of inability to take courageous action against his cabinet members allegedly involved in corruption cases.Jonathan said, “Recalled that former President Jonathan took several other courageous decisions during his Presidency, including firing two ministers when questions of impropriety were raised against them.“There have been a number of serious and proven cases of impropriety involving Muhammadu Buhari’s ministers, including two incidents of clearly established cases of certificate forgery. Did Mr Buhari have the courage to move against them?”