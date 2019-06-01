Sandra Edoho claims she only knew about Toke Makinwa’s complaints via instagram. She shared;

My attention has just been called to a post on @instablog9ja

As you all know, I do not hide our processes, challenges on the job & other issues concerning design.

For a more balanced approach to judging this issue, I will go into in-depth details for those with intelligence to decipher by themselves.

Pls stay tuned for upcoming posts on BEFORES & AFTERS



Sandra Edoho took to her Instagram page to share series of posts to defend herself and her company’s integrity.Toke Makinwa had called Sandra Edoho’s job made in Nigeria and a scam after the button on one of her furnitures came off barely a week after spending so much for it. She claims the expensive furniture set up in her new multi-million naira home is fast deteriorating.She came online today to call her out even further, Toke claims Sandra’s customer service is rude and the finishing of her works were tacky.