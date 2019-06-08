



Immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abduláziz Yari, has spoken on why he insisted on his former Commissioner for Finance, Muktar Shehu Idris, becoming the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general elections.





Speaking with journalists at his residence in Talata Mafara on Friday, Yari said he wanted Idris to succeed him, to complete the development projects he initiated.





When asked what he was unable to accomplish while in office, the former governor said: “What happened actually, more especially the way it happened to me, was that I thought I am going to hand over to a person who knows where I stopped and who is going to continue from where we stopped, as party.





“Unfortunately, that was not how God designed it to be. I left a lot of things I wanted to accomplish, such as the state university. I wanted the project to reach 60 to 70 per cent completion stage, so that the young person will complete it. The Anka Bagega road is one of the projects I wanted to achieved 100 per cent, but I couldn’t because of the financial crisis.”





Yari has been expelled from the APC, for allegedly scuttling the party’s chances in Zamfara State.





The party recently lost the state to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following a Supreme Court ruling.