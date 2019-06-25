



Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, has weighed in on the trending window seat conversation involving Wole Soyinka and a young air passenger.





In the viral report, the Nigerian man requested Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, to vacate his seat on board a flight over the weekend.





The episode has since triggered reactions from Nigerians online.





While some are of the opinion that the young man should have shown Soyinka respect by forfeiting his seat, others described his insistence on the seat as a sign of disrespect.





Seun Kuti, while reacting, said the issue about “respecting elders” is just an excuse for youth not to stand up to elders.





Taking to his Instagram to react, the singer wrote: “Wole Soyinka doesn’t mind, he never ‘respected elders’ in his own days.





“That being said, the Nigerian professional class is callous and exemplified by this whole WS issue.





“The only culture they know is Agbada and how to respect elders. Just aesthetics nothing concrete.





“This ‘respecting elders’ is just an excuse not to stand up to elders!! To go around sucking up and kisses donkeys!( you know the right word).





“Ask them other than their agbada and ‘respecting elders’ what other African culture do they practice or hold higher than European and Arabic ideals.





“Ask them, the answer is Zero, Zilch, Nada. Respecting the elders the Nigerian professional class’ shelter as they continue to collude and connive to destroy us!





