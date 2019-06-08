



The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has appealed to the British government to support his administration in developing the State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.





He made the appeal while receiving the United Kingdom Department for International Development Team in the Niger Delta on Friday at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.





The Governor said the State required training support for the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency operatives.





He said: “Virtually all states in Nigeria have security challenges. We have established the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency to help the security agencies with critical information to fight crime.

“Such information will help the security agencies nip crimes in the bud. We need assistance for the provision of necessary security training aids for operatives of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency“.





Wike also urged the British Government to partner with the Rivers State Government in the area of agricultural development.





He said: “One of our key areas of priority is agriculture. We want to partner with you to develop all forms of agriculture.





“This is necessary because we are interested in using agriculture to create employment for our youths. In this sector, we are looking at crop farming, fishery and poultry.”