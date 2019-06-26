



The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa.





Tinubu accompanied part of the Afenifere delegation to the Villa.





Those who attended the meeting were Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Segun Osoba, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, Chief Kemi Nelson, Laoye Tomori, Solomon Akindele, Elder Yemi Alade, Mutiu Are, among others.





Speaking after the meeting, Tinubu said the Yoruba will continue to support Buhari because of his track record.





He further urged Nigerians to stay together in peace and avoid conflicts.





“Nigerians should be united and avoid conflicts in order to ensure speedy development and progress of the country.





“The Yorubas will continue to rally behind Buhari because of his track record and good will for Nigeria,” Tinubu said.