Former Big Brother contestant, Gifty Powers is one entertainment personality who loves to court controversy.Gifty recently took to her Instastories platform recounting the reason yahoo boys shouldn’t be arrested.According to her, Yahoo boys shouldn’t be arrested because cyber-crime is a game where you can either win or lose.In her words:”Why should yahoo boys be arrested though?It’s just a game, its either you gain or lose. The worst part is that police people no dey investigate sef.As long as laptop dey your hand. They will arrest you”The actress who once dated Mr2kay once said in an interview that she is intentionally controversial.“I created controversy. I turn it on and off whenever I please. As a public figure, one eventually gets used to people saying all sorts. I am totally at peace. I love all my fans and that’s what counts. For the naysayers, thanks for hating me; keep the job hot. I play my roles. Besides, no one is good on this planet. If they see me as a bad girl, then I am the worst girl.”