BET award best international act Burna Boy has explained why his mom was the one who collected his award after he was announced as the winner last night at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA.Though Burna Boy was at the show, he suddenly disappeared and was nowhere to be found when he was announced as the winner. But his mom stepped forward and collected the award on his behalf.The artist explained on his Twitter handle that he went to get a drink for himself and that was why his mom collected the award.”Funny enough I went to Get a drink! I would have collected this one. #BETAwards Thank You. Special S/O To my brothers @officialgiggs @mreazi @Santandave1 @akaworldwide & @DossehLaFamine. And to the Talented @TeniEntertainer and superstar @AyaNakamuraa We are all winners doing our bit to make our music heard worldwide,” he tweeted.