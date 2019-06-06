



President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed why he entrusted the nation’s Ministry of Finance into the hands of women since 2015 when his government came on board.





He explained that women have been in charge of the country’s treasury since he came to power due to his trust in them.





Speaking while receiving representatives of Nigerian women on a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, the President assured that he would give more recognition to women in his forthcoming cabinet.





He said: “I think the biggest trust any leader will entrust, whether in a household, a town or a country is to give the treasury to the women. Since I came women are in charge of the treasury.





“So, I don’t think it is the number that matters, the fundamental thing is who hold the bag. Look at the treasury and look at the civil service. Even with this, you are still asking for more. In the spirit of Oliver Twist, we will watch out the numbers.”





In her remark, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani, called on the President to consider more women in his new cabinet





“We know you have us at the back of your heart and you know we have the women that are capable, women that have the potentials and women that will have value to your administration,” Sani said.





Upon assumption of power in 2015, Buhari appointed Kemi Adeosun as Minister of Finance but she resigned her appointment on September 14, 2018, after she was accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate.





Following her resignation, Zainab Ahmed, who was before then the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, was appointed by Buhari as Adeosun’s replacement.