



The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday disclosed plans to chase ‘bad Fulani herders’ involved in violent attacks out of the South West.





Ogunwusi stated that the recent herdsmen attacks in the South West was “alien,” hence the need to chase them out of the region.





He spoke while hosting the Emir of Borgu, Muhammed Dantoro, (Kitoro IV) in his palace in Ife, Osun State and was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare.





According to the monarch, its time to “separate the corn (wheat) from the shaft (chaff)”.





The statement reads: “We keep hammering on the Fulani herdsmen trying to take over everywhere, it is the bad ones that we want to kick out and enough is enough, we will kick them and do justice to the peace and peaceful coexistence in our country.





“We want our country to be prosperous in peaceful coexistence, we do not want people to live in fear and that is the reason why we are trying to connect to one another as traditional rulers to find lasting solution to these of criminality.





“Everybody is saying they are Fulani herdsmen now, kidnapping everywhere. Enough of that! We must separate the corn from the shaft putting behind the past and letting peace reign in our land and in our country and that is what we stand for. We must join together to end this criminality being perpetrated by enemies of Nigeria with ungodly spirit irrespective of their tribes.”





Also speaking, the Emir of Borgu said he will support Ooni’s plan “for the betterment of the people”.





“We will definitely work together for the betterment of our people. Borgu is a mini Nigeria because it is one of the few places in the country where you can find all tribes coexisting peacefully,” he added.