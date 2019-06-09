



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Saturday said senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, may become the next governor of Kogi State.





He said Melaye may end up as the next governor of Kogi State if he continues to praise God in public.





Melaye, who recently declared his intention to run for the highest office in the state, is known for singing praises to God.





The lawmaker had made the declaration last Saturday during a meeting of Kogi West PDP executives held at his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

His media aide, Gideon Ayodele, while making the disclosure said his boss made the declaration during the meeting which held at the residence of Gen. David Jemibewon (rtd), an ex-Service Chief.





Reacting to the declaration, Fani-Kayode in a tweet wrote: “When you praise the Lord before men, He honors you before the world. When you call His name, even in the presence of heathens and unbelievers, he blesses you and gives u the fat of the land. If my aburo @dino_melaye goes on this way he may end up being the next Governor of Kogi State.