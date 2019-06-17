



Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the last election, Omoyele Sowore, has berated Igbos for allowing President Muhammadu Buhari to campaign in the South East during the electioneering period.





Sowore said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari do not deserve to enter the South East region because they participated in the civil war and killed so many Igbos.





He called on the Nigerian government to deliver justice for Biafrans.





Sowore made the call while responding to a question on the Biafran agitation when he spoke in a town hall meeting organised by the Take It Back Movement in Greece.

Sowore said, “People are agitating for Biafra because they are looking for justice, the kind of justice that eluded them before the war, during the war and after the war.





“If they are guaranteed the justice that they are looking for, Nigeria is too small for Igbos. Igbos have conquered the world in terms of sports, business and professionalism.





“There is nowhere you go to in America that you don’t find them in health care and sports, the same with the Yoruba and the Hausa but in their situation, the Igbo’s were unjustly oppressed, killed, destroyed and emasculated within the Nigerian nation.





“The biggest error, however, is that Biafran leaders are very quick to vote for people who participated in the war.





“Didn’t Buhari participate in the war? Why was he allowed to even campaign in the East? Didn’t Obasanjo participate in the war?





“Every time there is an opportunity to have a new President that comes from the South-east, the first people they will bring to reject it are South-easterners. When Babangida wanted to leave, it was Nzeribe who said he must stay forever.





“When Abacha wanted to remain in power, they brought strong men for the East to endorse his continued stay. When Obasanjo wanted to elongate his tenure for three terms, it was one Odumegwu who used to be in Nigerian Breweries that was leading the agenda.





“But my question is, why can’t we find someone from the South-east who can do a better job?





“Why are they ahead of everybody saying this Yoruba person must not leave power, when is power going to reach the South East if each time there is an opening, you say the person who is there must continue?





“We must review the position of these leaders.





“The conversation about Biafra must be about how we can save our general humanity,” he concluded.