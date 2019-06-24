



Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to exclude other parts of Nigeria in his key appointments on the basis that they did not vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the just-concluded elections.





He warned that doing so will amount to “simply feeding the anarchy, feeding the secessionists, feeding the merchant of crisis in this country”.





The former lawmaker made the call while speaking with newsmen in Minna, Niger State, after he delivered a lecture during a one-day “Niger Open Forum” over the weekend.





Sani said: “If you exclude the Eastern or the South-South part of the country, or even the North-Central part of Nigeria because they didn’t vote for you, you are simply feeding the anarchy, feeding the secessionists, feeding the merchant of crisis in this country.





“It is expected that when you win election, you are for everybody. We have a pattern in this country where people are excluded and marginalised out of government on the basis that their ethnic or religious groups did not vote for the government in power, that is very dangerous things to do. After election, you need a country to rule.”





Speaking on the appointment of ministers, Sani said: “I think he should not repeat the mistake of 2015, the most important thing for him now is to pick his cabinet immediately and get the ground running.”