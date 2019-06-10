



The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has addressed threat surrounding his return as Governor of Kogi State following Dino Melaye’s emergence in the 2019 governorship race.





Bello, who spoke with newsmen at the Kebbi Governor’s lodge in the Asokoro area of Abuja, shortly after the Progressive Governors’ Forum on Sunday night, dismissed the threat by Senator Dino Melaye to unseat him as a none issue.





He expressed confidence of emerging as winner of the forthcoming governorship election in the state on Sunday, stating that to prevail over him at the governorship election, Dino Melaye must be prepared to pass through the eye of the needle.





The Governor said: “In Kogi state, we know the election is coming up and of course, a lot of people will come out for the challenge. But the reality is that we are on ground. From within the party to the General election, we are not just talking of victory, we ‘re talking of the margin of the victory of APC over any other party that will come next because of what we have been able to do in the stage delivering on all our promises.





“You are going to see election like never before. Kogi election is going to be as smooth as anything and we are very confident of victory.”





On Senator Melaye posing threat to his re-election, Bello said, “anytime you talk, we should talk of somebody that is good. Apart from that person you are talking of, let him justify the mandate given to him by showing his people what he has done. For him to come and challenge me means that he is ready to pass through the eye of the needle.”