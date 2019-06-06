



The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, on Thursday declared that the South-East region would no longer fold its hands and allow herdsmen to continue to kill, terrorise and destroy properties worth millions of naira of Igbo in the zone.





The group made this known through a press statement signed by the OYC President-General, Mr. Okechukwu isiguzoro, in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state.





The statement reads in part: “Ohanaeze has Studied the recent threat of Genocidal Ethnic Cleansing by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria against the people of the South East for ” their alleged Stubbornness “and subsequently the denial of Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, Zonal Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria Southeast zone, for his apologies and Explanations to the people of South East are Dead on arrival, as it’s a diversionary tactics to get back to the people of South East Unawares, Unprepared and to douse the already soaked tension emanating from the leak Press release of their planned atrocities because of the resistance of the people of South East against the establishment of cattle colonies in Igbo land.





“We have not forgotten the Continuous Rape of Women (their farms) in Igbagu in izzi and isu in Onicha LGAs in Ebonyi, the Continuous invasion and killings by herdsmen In Uzo uwani and Nsukka environs in Enugu,the recent atrocities in Aba, where herdsmen chopped off a lady’s hand in Abia, and other detailed nefarious activities of

Herdsmen in Anambra and Imo States respectively. We will not fold our Arms and allow evil to thrive by these notorious herdsmen. Never again should we allow them to strike unchallenged.





“We will not take laws into Our hands to fight back, but rather as a matter of urgency, We call for the Establishment of State Vigilant groups or the return of the dreaded famous ” Bakassi Boys” with Special mandate to engage the Armed herdsmen.





“We call on the incoming Leadership of State House of Assemblies in Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States and existing leadership in Anambra to proceed without delay to enact laws to establish Local vigilant groups with special mandate to protect our boundaries and fish out Armed herdsmen from peaceful cattle rearers, who operate in unholy hours of day.





“We are amazed that over the years that these Armed herdsmen had created routes in our bushes and forests where they either have temporary settlement or hideouts as a base for them to prepare to launch attack to their target local communities.





“We call on Our Town Unions and Community based groups to be vigilant about the purported Rumour of attack by Armed herdsmen, Never allow them to caught us Unawares and unprepared, for any blood of any igbo man killed by these herdsmen will not be tolerated and will be resisted, Ndigbo ” Hausa abatago na Awka” Ndigbo “Agwo nno na akirika”. Stop sleeping at nights, be vigilant Southeast residents,” the council warned.