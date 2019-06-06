



Munir Sanusi, chief of staff to Muhammadu Sanusi, emir of Kano, says the emirate council is studying the content of the query issued to the monarch.





The office of the secretary to the state government (SSG) had issued a query to Sanusi on behalf of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state.





A source had revealed that the query was on alleged financial misappropriation.





The chief of staff confirmed the receipt of the letter, saying the emir was asked to respond within 24 hours.

“We received the query today (Thursday). The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours. The council is studying the content,” he said.





The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had recommended the suspension of the emir after probing the emirate.





The agency said it uncovered that N3.4 billion was misspent under Sanusi. The amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.





The government of Ganduje had earlier broken the emirate into five, stripping Sanusi of the control of 34 local government areas.





Ganduje is believed to be getting back at Sanusi who reportedly worked against his reelection.





The governor had denied the allegation, saying his actions were in the interest of the people.



