President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday assured the implementation of the new national minimum wage will commence soon.He asked asking state government and employers in the private sector to work towards providing a living wage for their workers.Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha at the 11th triennial delegates conference of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, the President said as a result of several reforms embarked upon, the economy is expected to grow by 2.7 percent in 2019.He asked state government and the private sector to implement the minimum wage as a way of encouraging workers to contribute to the development of the country.The President pledged his government will continue to pay particular attention to the welfare of workers.Details shortly…