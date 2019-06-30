



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday condemned any case of rape in strong terms, saying it doesn’t matter who is involved.





Samson Ayokunle, president of the association, made the comment via a text message to NAN.





Describing rape as ungodly, wicked and reprehensible, Ayokunle said justice must prevail in all rape cases.





He, however, noted that CAN had no details on the allegations against Abiodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).





But he confirmed that the association had reached out to the “Christian wing” which Fatoyinbo belongs to ascertain truth of the matter and take necessary actions.





”We have no details about the matter other than what we are reading and hearing from the social media, and this is not reliable and credible evidence,” he said





”The CAN leadership has reached out to the leadership of the block which the pastor in question belongs with a view to getting to the root of the matter. This will help us to make the right decision on the issue.”





Busola, a photographer and wife of musician, Timi Dakolo, accused Fatoyinbo of rape She is the second high profile person after Ese Walter to accuse Fatoyinbo of the act.



