The Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers has said its members would comply with the Lagos State Government traffic laws.NURTW chairman, Mr. Tajudeen Agbede, said this on Wednesday while speaking with the newsmen in Lagos.Agbede, however, pleaded for time to educate his members on the traffic laws operational in the state.It was gathered that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu signed his first Executive Order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works a day after his inauguration.He reiterated the need for residents to obey rules contained in the executive order.The governor also charged the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to arrest motorists who flout traffic laws and ensure they are punished accordingly, irrespective of their statuses.Agbede said, “We are law-abiding citizens but we want to plead with the government to give us time to call our members to order.“We are in support of the government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, but we plead that the government should always carry the unions along while making traffic laws.“We also believe that any law the government makes is in the interest of its citizens.”He also implored all NURTW members to always obey all the traffic laws put in place by the state government.He also advised them to always ensure that their vehicle particulars are valid and they should have genuine driving licences.He said that these were the certificates they needed to be on the road.Agbede added, “Commuters intending to board commercial motorcycles must always demand crash helmets before boarding.“They must also refuse the riders from carrying more than one passenger during a trip.”