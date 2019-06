Some veteran Biafra soldiers have declared that they worked assiduously for the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.





They claimed to be responsible for the increase in the number of votes cast for Buhari, which enabled him to emerge winner of the last election.





Addressing journalists yesterday in Nnewi, Anambra State, spokesperson for the group, Lt. Lawrence Egbeigwe (retd.) also declared their support for Buhari due to his anti-corruption crusade.





He said: “Biafran old soldiers decided to support President Buhari because of his anti-corruption crusade which has started yielding positive dividends for the nation.

“We decided to speak up, to place on record our monumental support for the President during the election before some unscrupulous politicians will take glory for other people’s efforts.





“We have congratulated Mr President on his re-election. We, however, urge him to take the war against corruption to the next level of getting a judgment against fraudulent individuals who plunged the nation into her present downturn.





“President Buhari is the only one among the presidents of the country that has shown transparency with the Abacha loot; his predecessors were not transparent with the loot.





“Before Buhari came on board, Nigeria had assumed a worrisome and notorious status of being the most corrupt nation in the world. Corruption became the official language of Nigerians.





“It became so bad that Nigerians were made to pass through harrowing experience whenever they wanted to travel outside the country, but the narrative has changed since Buhari came on board.”





The Biafran old soldiers also called on the attention of Buhari to their entitlements which has not been paid since the civil war ended in 1970.





“We worked for President Buhari to emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections and it is expedient that he looks into our case, which has become an issue of the political campaign during every election period.