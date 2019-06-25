



The state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi says it is yet to endorse Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor of the state, as its candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.





The executive committee members, led by Salam Adejo, the party’s secretary in the state, spoke at a press conference in Abuja, on Sunday.





Adejo denied reports that the party had endorsed Bello for a second term, saying the party’s ticket is open to all qualified members of the party.





He mentioned that although party executives and those that worked for Bello in 2015 had a discussion with him on Saturday in Abuja, the issue of endorsement was not part of the meeting’s agenda.





“Our discussion ended on the need for peace so that the party could move forward. He said he needed sincere peace and we agreed on terms. There was nothing like an endorsement,” he said.





“The governor, at the meeting, requested that the case in court against him be withdrawn.





“We told him there were some processes to be followed. The issue of withdrawing the case is subject to another negotiation.





“We did not endorse anyone and we are not planning to. The party’s ticket is open to everyone in the party.”





In response to questions on Bello’s chance of clinching the party’s ticket, Adejo said, “the party has its own criteria on what it wants from a candidate.





“If someone has performed well or is an achiever, it will speak for him.”





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled November 16 as the date for gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.



