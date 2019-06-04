



Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, says his administration has made the state prosperous for unborn generations.





Bello made the remark when he signed 16 bills into law in Lokoja, the state capital, on Monday.





The governor said his administration has shown the people of Kogi that “we have them at heart.”





”Surely we have made the state to be more prosperous for ourselves and the unborn generations,” Mohammed Onogwu, chief press secretary, quoted the governor as saying.

“We have shown to the good people of Kogi state that we have them at heart, and I am not surprised for the wonderful reward and appreciation by the people during the last house of assembly elections.”





Bello said since the existence of the state, nobody deemed it fit to enact the laws he assented to.





He noted that of the 50 bills passed, 42 were executive, while eight were member bills.





“Nine members of the 6th Assembly were returned unprecedented back to the 7th House of Assembly, so that you can continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Kogi,” Bello said.





“We are confident that the 7th Assembly would performed far higher than the records we are celebrating today.”





Some of the bills assented are legislation seeking to protect the rights of persons living with disability; provision for the administration of estates of deceased persons in Kogi by the administrator general; and establishment of customary court of appeal among others.



