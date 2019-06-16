



The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, has provided video evidence against the claim by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that it has no server.





INEC had denied having any server.





The electoral body said it has no sever where results of the February 23 presidential election were uploaded.





INEC’s position was made known at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja challenging the outcome of the election.





This was following Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, request for the court to order INEC to allow them access to the said server.





In a tweet on Sunday morning, Melaye uploaded a video showing how the election results were transmitted through the Card Reader to the said server.





Posting the video, the lawmaker, who has declared interest to run in the Kogi State governorship election, wrote, “When they claim they don’t have a server show them this.”





See video…