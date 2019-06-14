



Lots of people have been itching to hear from the horse’s mouth if Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is married or single.





Regina in this week’s vlog has confirmed that she is indeed married.





The former child actress is rumored to be the 6th wife of billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko who is a Muslim.





Regina confirmed the marriage during a question and answer session on her Youtube page, ReginaDanielsTv.





She swapped a ring to her wedding ring finger and said she is married, when asked her relationship status.



This is the first time the actress is publicly acknowledging her marriage to the billionaire.



The traditional wedding between the pair took place in Delta State last month, just days after she was initiated into the married women's group in Anioma.





The movie star also disclosed who her best friend is and the person she hates the most.









Watch the video below.



