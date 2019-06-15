 VIDEO: Properties worth millions destroyed as fire guts building in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Properties worth millions destroyed as fire guts building in Lagos

7:07 PM 0
A+ A-

Millions of naira in properties are believed to have been lost as a building located at Akowonjo, Lagos, was engulfed in fire.

Though the cause of the fire remains unknown, residents of the neighbourhood moved swiftly to put the fire out, working at it until men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency arrived with no water.

Watch the video BELOW;






KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top