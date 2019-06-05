



A graduate of Law from Ebonyi State University, Abakiliki, Mr. Samuel Chidi, who insisted that his wife delivered her baby at home has been arrested and accused of ‘deliberate criminal negligence labor.





According to reports, the Lawyer had watched his wife who had previously delivered twice through cesarean section, battle with labour pains in their room and bled to death.





“Chidi could have easily contacted a Nurse who was also living in the same compound but instead left the poor woman locked up in the room with a patent medicine dealer who, to make matters worse, administered improper injections, dragged out the baby to the ground while the husband pinned her legs down, collected the blood, the baby’s placenta and hid in his room while leaving the agonizing mother to bleed till death,”

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 11pm, and Chidi did not inform anyone in the compound or any member of the deceased family until the afternoon of the following day when a neighbour, a Nurse who came to check on Mrs. Nkechi, the late woman, learnt of the incident.





“She insisted that her corpse be deposited immediately at the morgue for proper attention while the lucky newborn baby be moved into intensive care,” the source said.





It was gathered that the family of the deceased was contacted soon after and dismayed by the negligent conduct of the man who had sworn to love, cherish and protect their daughter till death do them part, withdrew the body and proceeded to dump it in the man’s compound “for him to do with it as he had presumably purposed.”





“But for the quick intervention of members of the Nigeria Police from Kpirikpiri Station, who were on Patrol duty, got wind of the incident and prevailed on the situation.”











The corpse was returned to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki mortuary while the suspect was placed under police custody pending investigation and trial.





“The circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs. Nkechi remain largely a mystery to her neighbours and family, and the general public is hopeful that the Justice Department of the State will leave no stone unturned in their attempt to unravel it and bring those culpable to book,” a family source squealed.







