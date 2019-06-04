 VIDEO: Nigerian billionaire, Cosmas Maduka seen preaching on busy Lagos road | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Nigerian billionaire, Cosmas Maduka seen preaching on busy Lagos road

Cosmas Maduka is a Nigerian billionaire known to be the Chief Executive Officer of Cocharis Motors. His net worth is said to be about $800 million. Despite his astounding wealth, Cosmas was spotted on the streets preaching the gospel.
He was standing on a Lagos street, wearing a white shirt that was dripping with sweat, holding a Bible and speaking into a microphone. His vehement, English words were interpreted by a co-preacher who translated his statements to English.

This spectacular sight of a billionaire preaching the gospel was received by many with great surprise and astonishment. Many took the liberty of airing their thoughts and opinions on the Twitter pages of Reno Omokri and Dele Momodu alike.

