Veteran Nollywood actor, Fasasi Olabanke, popularly known as Dagunro is dead.





The Osogbo born actor who known for his traditional roles in several epic Yoruba movies died this morning.









Confirming news of his demise, popular actor Adekola Tijani wrote, 'gone too soon boss! May your soul rest in peace. Love you boss but God loves you most. Dagunro Alajiga Ogun. RIP'.