



The apex umbrella body of youths in the Southwest geo political zones, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, YCYW, has demanded the immediate vacation of Fulani herdsmen causing havoc to the people of the region.





The group made this known through a press statement signed by its President General, Aremo Oladotun Hassan on Monday.





The statement reads in part, “We however wish to reiterate our absolute condemnation of the prevailing terrorism atrocities, mass murder and genocidal war unleashed on innocent Nigerians in various communities across the nation, especially the recent wake of crises, killings, kidnapping and community invasion by the armed bandits, under the aegis of marauding Herdsmen, ISIS, ISWA and Boko Haram terrorist groups in the Zone, hence our order and demand for the total vacation of this terrorists in Yoruba Land forthwith.





“Wherein we are using this medium to further implore the DAWN Commission to align and aggregate all issues of utmost concerns, as a means of urgently nipping in the bod and proffering immediate panacea to the hydra headed monsters called Boko Haram/Armed Bandits in our various identified death points: intra-city and interstate highways, as well as addressing and setting the tone for a robust implementation, and dialogue on other needful necessities: application of rule of law, economic integration and joint development, infrastructures, agriculture-revolution and food security, youth and women empowerments, peace and security to mention a few.





“We are using this medium to demand the immediate enactment of a new people’s National and Regional Constitution(s) respectively. We equally demand the immediate establishment of the Southwest Regional Development Commissions, to exclusively control and manage all mineral resources within our zone.





“The Commission shall exclusively conduct monitoring /management of funds generated within the zones, with a caveat to remit accruable taxable income to the Federal government, Just like Dubai, Shangai etc.





“We demand the establishment by Southwest Governors Forum (SWGF) permanent secretariat and annex secretariat buildings in each states, in conjunction with the DAWN Commission to consolidate on our proposed initiative of the South West Joint Regional Security Networks(JRSN), wherein all our local vigilante and security organizations in the zone can be inculcated into the network to work with the established Government’s security institutions on intelligence, information sharing and utmost delivery of an all-inclusive security.





“We demand Immediate establishment of Southwest- Educational Right Law, wherein 30% allocation shall be to the education sector out of the total yearly budget appropriated(inclusive of supplementary budget) for in each state.





“We demand the implementation of a new Electoral Laws with a new caveat for INEC to conduct all Local Government Elections and ensure Diaspora voting simultaneously via E-Voting at the 2023 National Election.





“We demand the establishment of the Southwest Economic Integration and Development Summit Group by Governors and passed by the State Houses of Assembly of the Southwest region, this shall be a constant and regular meeting points of professionals, investors and captains of industries for onward foreign and locally direct investment programs.





“The Establishment of the Southwest Peace Commission by Governors and passed by the State Houses of Assembly of the region. The Establishment of Southwest Obas and Chief Commission by Governors and passed by the State Houses of Assembly of the region.”