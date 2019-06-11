 UniJos law student emerges Plateau Speaker | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » UniJos law student emerges Plateau Speaker

7:40 AM 0 ,
A+ A-


A final year law student of the University of Jos, Mr Ayuba Abok on Monday emerged Speaker of the 9th Plateau State House of Assembly.

Abok, a first time lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, is representing Jos East Constituency.

Born in 1986, Abok holds a diploma in Law and he is currently a 500-level law student of the University of Jos. He is married and he has two children.


Ibrahim Baba Hassan, representing Jos North-North constituency, who was one time Deputy Speaker of the house, nominated Abok as Speaker.

This was seconded by a first timer, Mrs Esther Dusu, a member representing Jos North-West who defeated the former speaker, Peter Azi.

Before Monday, Hassan who had been in the house since 1999 was seen as a likely candidate for the post of the Speaker.

Also on Monday, the 6th Ebonyi House of Assembly re-elected Francis Nwifuru and Odefa Obasi as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively following the proclamation by Governor David Umahi.

Nwifuru is a third term lawmaker while Obasi is a four term lawmaker.



KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top