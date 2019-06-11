A final year law student of the University of Jos, Mr Ayuba Abok on Monday emerged Speaker of the 9th Plateau State House of Assembly.Abok, a first time lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, is representing Jos East Constituency.Born in 1986, Abok holds a diploma in Law and he is currently a 500-level law student of the University of Jos. He is married and he has two children.Ibrahim Baba Hassan, representing Jos North-North constituency, who was one time Deputy Speaker of the house, nominated Abok as Speaker.This was seconded by a first timer, Mrs Esther Dusu, a member representing Jos North-West who defeated the former speaker, Peter Azi.Before Monday, Hassan who had been in the house since 1999 was seen as a likely candidate for the post of the Speaker.Also on Monday, the 6th Ebonyi House of Assembly re-elected Francis Nwifuru and Odefa Obasi as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively following the proclamation by Governor David Umahi.Nwifuru is a third term lawmaker while Obasi is a four term lawmaker.