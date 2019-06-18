



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has reacted to the death of Egypt’s former president, Mohammed Morsi





Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, fainted in court.





The 67-year-old former Egypt leader fainted and subsequently died after a court session where he was facing espionage charges.





He was overthrown in 2013 following mass protests a year after he resumed office.

Reacting to Morsi’s death, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote “Mohammed Morsi, leader of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and President of Egypt from 2012 to 2013 has died in mysterious circumstances.





“He suffered a heart attack and dropped dead in open court after saying he wanted to issue a statement in an espionage case. Tyrants never end well.”