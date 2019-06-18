 ‘Tyrants never end well’ – Fani-Kayode reacts to ex-president, Morsi’s death | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ‘Tyrants never end well’ – Fani-Kayode reacts to ex-president, Morsi’s death

11:43 AM 0
A+ A-


Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has reacted to the death of Egypt’s former president, Mohammed Morsi

Morsi, who was ousted by the army in 2013, fainted in court.

The 67-year-old former Egypt leader fainted and subsequently died after a court session where he was facing espionage charges.

He was overthrown in 2013 following mass protests a year after he resumed office.

Reacting to Morsi’s death, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote “Mohammed Morsi, leader of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and President of Egypt from 2012 to 2013 has died in mysterious circumstances.

“He suffered a heart attack and dropped dead in open court after saying he wanted to issue a statement in an espionage case. Tyrants never end well.”





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top