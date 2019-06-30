



President Donald Trump has invited Kim Jong Un, North Korea leader, to the White House, the seat of power in America.





Trump extended the invitation to the North Korean leader on Sunday when he made history as the first sitting American president to visit the Asian country.





Trump met with Jong Un at the demilitarised zone (DMZ), separating North Korea and South Korea after leaving Osaka, Japan, at the end of the G20 summit.





The US president initiated the visit via Twitter.





“Good to see you again. I never expected to meet you at this place,” Jong Un told Trump as both men shook hands.





Trump announced after the meeting that lasted about an hour that both countries would resume negotiations.





“Leaving South Korea after a wonderful meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un. Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor!” he wrote on Twitter.

Both men had met in January 2018 over possession of and threats to use nuclear weapons by North Korea.





Though the leaders signed an agreement committing to the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, little progress has been made.





They met again in June 2018 where Trump said the meeting went better than expected.





Their last meeting in February ended in a no-deal. It held in Hanoi, Vietnam capital.



