The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday dismissed an application filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to inspect INEC server allegedly used in collating the Feb. 23 general election.
Justice Mohammed Garba, Chairman of the panel held that granting such application at this interlocutory stage would preempt the substantive petition.
Details later…
