The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has allayed the fear of motorists over the enforcement of traffic law in the state.The agency assured members of the public, especially motorists not to be apprehensive over the fines being circulated on social media platforms as it was not a punitive measure but part of the law and measures that have been put in place to restore sanity to roads in the State.In a statement signed by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olawale Musa, it was revealed that the 2018 traffic law was an improvement of the 2012 law.Musa said the improvement was “with objectives of addressing the void and inadequacies noticed with a view to improving traffic control and management, safeguarding motorists’ rights, improving road safety, eliminate impunity and disorderliness on roads, and end traffic officers’ overzealousness and arbitrariness on duty.”The statement further revealed that the process of implementing traffic law in the State has been democratized in order to ensure that cases of traffic infractions are proven, determined and punished accordingly by a law court.This, Musa said, would allow for fair hearing and transparency in the implementation of the law.Thus, they would need to be “more professional, civil and polite to motorists and members of the public, but firm against violators of the law so as to check cases of impunity on the road.”Musa stated further that the existing law was not new to the public. He frowned at a situation where motorists embark on flagrant disobedience of traffic law, driving against oncoming vehicles, parking of vehicles and picking of passengers at undesignated places.On the issue of forfeiture of vehicles for driving against the flow of traffic, Musa said that this should not be misconstrued with the One-Way offence as LASTMA has not apprehended any vehicle for one-way this year.He noted that the Agency had adopted the approach of being civil and humane in its dealings with the public.“Regardless of any circumstances, officials of LASTMA will remain civil but firm on the side of the law in the discharge of their duties,” Musa said.