



The leadership of the Pa Ayo Fasanmi-led Afenifere on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The group, led by Pa Ayo Fasanmi, called for true federalism to address the challenges facing the country.





They also made four other requests cutting across security, education, youth employment and power supply.





The five demands of the Afenifere leaders were enumerated in a prepared speech read by Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, where they demanded for true federalism to address the challenges facing the country.

Those who attended the meeting were Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Segun Osoba, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, Chief Kemi Nelson, Laoye Tomori, Solomon Akindele, Elder Yemi Alade, Mutiu Are, among others.





The speech read: “We seriously recommend clinging to the spirit and letters of our federal constitution. This is one sure way of achieving the desired goals of unity even in diversity, mutual respect, tolerance and giving true meaning to the opening phrase of our constitution that is, ‘we the people.’





“We will be a greater nation if we sincerely practice true federalism, think and act as Nigerians rather than as champions of the smaller units we were born into. Our big size is an asset worthy of preservation.





“Good examples of big size, hard work and prudent spending are the USA, China and India. It is not with violence or hate speeches but with mutual trust, self-respect and tolerance that we will speedily achieve the lofty destiny of the great country, Nigeria.”