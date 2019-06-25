A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC of resorting to outright harassment and blackmail of Nigerian judges to do their bidding.





Frank alleged that Buhari was currently plotting to appoint five new Supreme Court judges who will eventually be part of the panel to determine the presidential election petition appeal “the same way it did at the Appeal Court”.





He however expressed confidence in the nation’s Supreme Court justices, saying the highest court in the country remains credible and truly the last hope of the common man.





Frank was reacting to the Appeal Court judgement which denied the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar access to inspect the controversial server of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, used for the 2019 election.





The former APC chieftain said this in a statement he signed and made available on Tuesday.





He claimed that the government of Buhari “has resorted to using various security agencies to openly intimidate some of the judges into doing its bidding”.





The Bayelsa-born political activist cited media reports quoting the President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, who declared that judges are afraid of performing their duties as expected due to fear and intimidation from the executive arm of government.





Frank’s statement added, “We are informing Nigerians that even the ruling of the Appeal Court was long written according to a script handed down by the ruling APC, but Nigerians respect and believe in the Supreme Court.





“We hope that the Supreme Court, which is the last hope of all oppressed Nigerians will summon courage to stand by the people and decide the present appeal based on the overwhelming evidence before the court and the verdict of credible local and international organisations like the European Union, National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), among others.”





The statement cautioned the judges to bear in mind that they are Nigerians as well and that they will all retire one day.





“The good thing is that the law of justice has never failed no matter how long. Those who succumb to pressure to do evil now should not forget that the repercussions of such evil collusion will ultimately catch up with them in future – directly or indirectly.





“Nigerians are patiently waiting for Atiku to rescue them from the shackles of insecurity, hunger, unemployment, directionless government and government of cabals,” Frank stated.





He called on Nigerians, especially the political stakeholders, opposition party chieftains, human rights activists and members of judiciary not to keep quiet in the face of burgeoning evil if Nigeria is to move forward.