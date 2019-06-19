



Seidu Oshiomhole, the younger brother of the APC National Chairman and former Governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole was yesterday attacked and beaten up alongside 14 other lawmakers-elect in the state.





The lawmakers were reportedly holding a meeting at an undisclosed location when they were attacked by thugs allegedly hired by the state government.





According to reports, the meeting was necessitated by the Monday midnight inauguration of nine members of the new parliament and subsequent election of Frank Okiye as speaker. It would be recalled that just nine out of the 24-man Assembly met to elect a speaker in what many have been described as unconstitutional.





The ongoing crisis in the state assembly it was gathered is a result of a fresh rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole who however singlehandedly anointed him as a replacement.





The 15 lawmakers that were reported to have been attacked have however reported the case at the Police headquarters. They were led by Victor Tiger Edoror, a former deputy speaker who is also eyeing the leadership of the assembly.