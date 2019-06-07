



Three senators-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were present at an event where Ahmad Lawan unveiled his legislative agenda for the ninth senate.





The event held at Transcorp hotel in Abuja on Friday.





The senator-elects were Abba Moro (Benue south), Clifford Ordia (Edo central) and Mathew Orhoghide (Edo south). Ifeanyi Uba, CEO of Capital Oil, elected on Young Progressive Party (YPP) platform to represent Anambra south, was also in attendance.





Speaking with journalists after the event, Moro, former minister of interior, said he supports Lawan’s vision for the ninth senate.

“I don’t know what you mean by endorsement but I am here to support the project that is being unveiled. If I don’t support him (Lawan), I won’t be here,” he said.





“Lawan has a robust and beautiful resumé. He is one of the longest serving legislators in Nigeria and a leader of the senate. In the present circumstances, given his exposure and plan for the country, you would come to the understanding that Lawan is the best candidate for this job for now.





“I find some attraction and a mixture of chemistry here when I discovered that Lawan has as his theme ‘a system that works for all Nigerians’.”





The former minister said the decision to support the senate leader’s ambition does not amount to him being against his party.





“I joined the PDP in 1998. I was one of the first elected PDP officials as chairman of my local government in 1998,” he said.





“Supporting a candidate of another political party does not mean I am dumping my party. I am not leaving the PDP. It is my platform and I am happy with the ideals of the party.”





Also speaking with journalists, Uba said although he was supporting Lawan for office of senate president, he remains a “bonafide” member of the YPP.





Ordia and Orhoghide did not speak with journalists.





Earlier, Lawan had said under him, the senate would have a cordial relationship with the executive.





“We have seen how unproductive it is to have a rancorous relationship between the arms of government – everybody suffers, most especially the people, even the legislators suffer, even the institutions in the national assembly suffers,” he said.





In the legislative agenda, Lawan promised to open the budget of the national assembly.





He said the senate under him will pursue an “aggressive planning and budget process reform agenda.”





“The 9th senate will pay special attention to the recurring challenge of industrial unrest amongst the staff of the national assembly, legislative aides of senators and the staff of the national assembly,” he said.



