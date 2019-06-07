



Lauretta Onochie, a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has hailed Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for suspending the license of Daar Communication Plc, owners of AIT, RAY POWER until further notice.





Daar Communication Plc is owned by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party.





The Director-General of NBC, Modibbo Kawu, announced on Thursday the action was taken for failure of the broadcasting station to abide by the broadcasting code evening.





The offences listed by the NBC included the airing of a presidential election documentary by the AIT, a matter pending before a tribunal, the inability of the company to pay its fees, the use of “divisive and inciting contents from the Social Media” among others.





Speaking on the development, Onochie in a post on her Twitter page commended NBC over its decision.





According to her, enforcement agencies must ensure “consequences are meted out to those who are accustomed to impunity.”





She wrote: “Breaking: NBC shuts down AIT, Ray Power; Nigerians must begin to speak up against those who break our laws.





“We must insist that enforcement agencies ensure consequences are meted out to those who are accustomed to impunity. That’s the way forward. Kudos NBC!”