







Senators-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have commenced voting that would produce the president of the 9th Senate.





The voting started at 10.50 after a roll call by the Clerk to the Senate on the order of the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mr. Sani Omolori.





107 out of 109 of them were present and acknowledged their presence after their names were called in their state’s alphabetical order.





Thereafter, Mr. Sani Omolori asked for nomination.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi moved for the nomination of Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan representing Yobe North Senatorial district.





Senator Adeola Olamilekan seconded the motion.





The nominee, Senator Ahmed Lawan who was the immediate past Senate leader was asked to address plenary.





In his address, Lawan said, “that unity of the country was sacrosanct”, saying that Senators must ensure nothing came between Senators.”





He believed that the Senate would work as a team in the interest of the country under his leadership. He sought the cooperation of Senators to elect him.





“We are supposed to work together, keep aside partisanship and deliver together. Government has one function and it is security. The security of today must be better than that of yesterday.





“The climate of business must be established and create atmosphere of survival from the lowest level to the upper level.”





Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume made good his vow that he would contest till the end as he was also nominated by a Senator-elect Ishaku Abu from Adamawa North.





The nomination was seconded by Senator-elect, Barry Mpigi representing Rivers South-East Senatorial district.





In his address, Ndume emphasised that Nigerian Senate had lost its powers and responsibilities over time.





He posited that he intended to restore the glory of the legislature if voted into office as the Senate President.





According to him, the nation would not have issues passing annual budgets into law, saying that he would engage the executive on matters that were paramount to the nation.





He added that individual Senators would be given a chance to perform his legislative activities to the pride of their constituents.