



The supreme court has fixed July 5 for its judgement on the governorship election of Osun state.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the governorship election held in September.





But Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenged this at the tribunal and was declared winner in March.





But Oyetola appealed the tribunal’s ruling in May and the appeal court in Abuja nullified the judgment of the election tribunal, ruling in favour of the governor.





Adeleke had filed a case at the apex court challenging the ruling of the appellate court.





More to follow…



