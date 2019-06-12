



The Super Falcons of Nigeria have defeated Taegeuk Nangja of Korea Republic to claim their first win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup holding in France.Nigeria took the lead in the first half after a mix-up between Kim Doyeon and Kim Minjung saw the defender send her clearance into the back of her own empty net.Oshoala then doubled the lead for Nigeria with 15 minutes left of the game after she used her strength to get past Hwang and roll the ball across the goal line.It was a deserved win for the Super Falcons as they open their France 2019 account. They did everything asked of them.Kept their concentration in defence, worked hard in the midfield and finished off their chances in attack.It was all the more disheartening for the Taegeuk Nangja as they dominated possession throughout only to fall victim to two quick counter-attacks.