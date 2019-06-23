The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and rainy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Sunday.According to the agency, Abuja would experience rain and thunderstorms in the morning.It predicted thunderstorms around Minna, Bida, Ilorin and Kaduna axis in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperature of 29 to 37 degree Celsius and 17 to 26 degree Celsius.The agency said Northern States would experience partly cloudy conditions over the north with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kano and Dutse in the morning hours.It said thunderstorms would prevail over Yelwa axis later in the day with day and night temperature of 32 to 39 degree Celsius and 22 to 27 degree Celsius respectively.According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Akure, Ado Ekiti, Enugu, Benin, and Warri axis in the morning hours.“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over Iseyin and Shaki with rains over the coastal cities with day and night temperature of 29 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.