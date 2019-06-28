



Timi and Busola Dakolo have dared COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo to sue them if he’s sure that the accusation of rape against him by them is false.





Recall that early this morning during an exclusive Y! TV interview with Chude Jideonwo, the founder of Joy Inc., Busola explained that while she was a member of the church, she was raped by the pastor when she was still under the age of 18. .

The interview came months after Timi Dakolo called out the Abuja-based pastor over his alleged sexual relationship with female church members , even as he encouraged other victims who have gone through the experience to speak up.





Now the couple separately took to their social media account to tell the “man of God” to sue them if he dares. See their posts below:

According to her, the Pastor told her to feel at home and should not be "shy".





She alleged that he told her to order for "alcohol, feel free and order what you want."





Ese Walters said she felt guilty at first that she and the pastor were getting involved however, Mr. Fatoyinbo told her that he will “ teach you a level of grace that you don’t understand."

















