‘Nigeria is she gay? I mean lesbian? is she trying to tell us something’. I hope not because if she’s openly gay that music no go pop again I know this for sure Nigeria is very religious country nobody is booking gay musician. She going to need to move to white country because of that.

“Any guy that has an attraction to Teni is disgusting. I like her music and I think she’s a good musician but she has negative sex appeal.

Teni used to be very beautiful when she was younger, if she can only lose weight and be more feminine, she will be a damsel. If we ever happen to be naked in the same room, God knows I won’t have an erection. Okay, you try to be fat and tomboyish and let’s see if you’ll see sensible husband marry.”

Popular Instagram rapper and comedian, Speed Darlington has questioned the sexuality of singer Teni by asking if she’s gay. This was after he saw a picture of her wearing socks with rainbow colors while on her way to perform at the ‘The Ends Festival’ in the UK.According to Speed Darlington, she maybe passing a message with the socks she woreHe shared on Instagram:'s investigations revealed that the rainbow signified the popularly recognized 'Gay Pride'This is coming few months after a Twitter user stated that any person attracted to Teni is disgusting.