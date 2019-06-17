



The Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has told his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, to shut up and return all government properties and monies, he and members of his family allegedly siphoned.





Okorocha was advised to toe the line instead of indulging in reckless utterances and blackmail gimmicks against Ihedioha.





This was contained in a statement on Sunday in Owerri, the State capital by Chief of Staff to Governor Ihedioha, Barr Chris Okewulonu.





Okewulonu was reacting to a statement credited to Okorocha wherein he asked Governor Ihedioha to stop running Imo as if he was still a lawmaker.

He said that the State was in a deplorable socio-economic political condition as a result of Okorocha’s visionlessness style of administration.





He described Okorocha as ”a braggart who is empty but claims to know everything. He is a Jack of trades but master of none. He should apologize to Imo people rather than seeking for cheap attention again after the horrible things he did in Imo “





Okewulonu said that “95% of the projects Okorocha claimed to have executed in Imo are either sub-standard or exist in his own imagination. Within a short time, Ihedioha’s achievements would dumb found Okorocha and his hirelings. The governor will not be distracted by the tantrums of a failure like Okorocha.





“I advise Okorocha to shut and stop disgracing himself further. He messed up Imo and left office in ignominy.





“Let him and his cronies first return all government properties and monies they illegally carted away before having the temerity to attempt blackmailing a government that is barely three weeks old. He who seeks for equity must first come with clean hands.”





“Okorocha’s hands are very dirty and he cannot therefore, criticize Governor Ihedioha known for excellence in service delivery,” Okewulonu added.