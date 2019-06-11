“A few of us rushed to bring him down and several doctors in the congregation administered CPR while I called for an ambulance.”



A Malaysian Imam, Ustaz Ku Yaacob Ku Hashim has passed away midway during his lecture on Friday at the Jumat service at the Al-Bukhary masjid.Hassan Mustafa Afifuddin, former student of the Imam says they were shocked when Imam Ku Yaacob collapsed.He says Ku Yaacob passed away soon after reaching the Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) hospital.According to renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Ismail Menk on Instagram, Ku Yaacob openly declared his shahadah and read verses of the Qur'an asking people to be conscious of Allah and not to die except in the condition of submission to Allah.The Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has expressed her condolences to the family of a 68-year-old Imam who passed away while delivering the Jumu'ah Khutba.Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail expressed sadness at the passing of Ku Yaacob."Death is a very humbling experience. Condolences to the family of Ustaz Ku Yaacob Ku Hashim.No details were available of when Ku Yaacob was laid to rest.