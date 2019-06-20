Mrs. Leritshimwa Diyal, the 32-year-old woman, who has confessed to stealing a three-day-old baby in Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos has said that the desire to have a child, who would call her mother, pushed her into committing the crime.Diyal, a student of College of Health Technology, Zawan, in Plateau, made the confession while speaking with newsmen when she was paraded by the Plateau Police Command on Thursday in Jos.The baby belonging to one Mrs. Mary Chukwuebuka of Zaramangada area of Jos, was stolen three days after she put to bed at the Plateau Specialist Hospital.When the matter was reported to the headquarters of the Plateau Police Command in Jos, it immediately commenced investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect.Diyal, before her arrest, had claimed that she gave birth at a kidnappers’ den.She also claimed that she registered for ante-natal care at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).“I have been married for over seven years without a child; the desire to have one pushed me into stealing another woman’s child.“My husband and I have sought for medical attention to ascertain the reason for our childlessness, but to no avail.“I have contacted many orphanages to adopt a child, but none granted me the opportunity, that is why I resorted to stealing.“I regret this desperation. I wasn’t thinking straight when I stole the baby. I plead that justice be tempered with mercy,” she pleaded.Diyal also told journalists that she carried out the act without the knowledge of her husband.Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, the Police Commissioner in Plateau, attributed the timely arrest of Diyal to the “painstaking and diligent investigation” by his officers and men.He explained that Diyal perfected her plans and leveraged on her deep knowledge of the terrain of the hospital, where she once undertook her industrial attachment, to steal the baby.Akinmoyede said that she had faked her kidnap story thinking it would give her a strong alibi to have the baby, but that when she was confronted with realities, she confessed to stealing the baby.“Currently, the command is investigating her claim that she committed the crime alone,” Akinmoyede said, stressing that the case would be charged to court immediately the investigation was concluded.NAN reports that the command also paraded one Ismaila Oladipo, a staff of Moulds Nigeria Limited, who allegedly killed one Patience Musa at his residence, on May 31.“The command is also investigation the alleged killing; the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible,” he said.