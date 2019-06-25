 Shocker! See what happened to lady's car after it was struck by lightening | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Twitter user @theo_doora shared photos of her Aunt's burnt car she claimed was struck by lightning in Abuja on June 24th.

Lightning struck my aunt’s car this morning in Abuja. God safe us ''she wrote in an updated post, she said the engine of the car is still intact depsite the fire that razed the car. 

