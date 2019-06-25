Twitter user @theo_doora shared photos of her Aunt's burnt car she claimed was struck by lightning in Abuja on June 24th.
Lightning struck my aunt’s car this morning in Abuja. God safe us ''she wrote in an updated post, she said the engine of the car is still intact depsite the fire that razed the car.
See more photos below
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.