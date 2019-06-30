



The Islamic Movement in Nigerian (IMN) on Sunday said speculations that Shi’ites were planning Free Zakzaky mass and violent protests were untrue.





IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement, said they had nothing to do with unfounded and baseless threats of violence in pursuance of their demand for the freedom of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, his wife Malama Zeenah Ibrahim and all those the government is still detaining.





“We have previously stated uncountable times and demonstrated it over the years that use of violence and issuance of threats are not in our character and have never ever been our modus operandi. This is not going to change”, it said.





“Our peaceful Free Zakzaky campaigns over the past years since the government-sponsored genocide are enough attestations of our peaceful disposition even in the face of extreme provocation.





“Sheikh Zakzaky has never ever preached violence, hence anyone seen threading the path of violence can never be one of us. The government might just be trying to tarnish the image of the Islamic Movement in an attempt at justifying Buhari’s glaring failures in all spheres of governance.





“Be rest assured that we would continue with our peaceful mass protests and take all legitimate ways in seeking redress as we have done until we exposed the atrocities of this government against peaceful citizens. We will never be deterred in the pursuit of our inalienable rights guaranteed in the constitution.





“Finally, we are once again calling for the immediate release of our leader and his wife, whose health situations appear to be deteriorating very fast, especially in view of the reported poisoning they were subjected to in detention.





“Their health status is of paramount significance to us all and Buhari must be held responsible should anything untoward happen to either the Sheikh or his wife.”